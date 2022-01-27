JSU’s Shedeur Sanders is first HBCU athlete to sign endorsement deal with Gatorade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to make history on and off the field.

Sanders signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade, making him the first HBCU athlete to sign with the iconic brand.

“It’s an honor to join the Gatorade Family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes,” said Shedeur Sanders. “I can’t wait to work with Gatorade on and off the field to help create even more opportunities for HBCU students and athletes.”

Sanders, son of NFL legend/head coach Deion Sanders, was named the winner of the Jerry Rice Award in 2021 as the best freshman in FCS.

Shortly after the season he also signed a deal with NFL star Tom Brady.

Sanders is also just the second collegiate athlete to sign with Gatorade--UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers was the first.

