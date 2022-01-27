Advertisement

JSU’s Shedeur Sanders is first HBCU athlete to sign endorsement deal with Gatorade

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders(Gatorade)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to make history on and off the field.

Sanders signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade, making him the first HBCU athlete to sign with the iconic brand.

“It’s an honor to join the Gatorade Family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes,” said Shedeur Sanders. “I can’t wait to work with Gatorade on and off the field to help create even more opportunities for HBCU students and athletes.”

Sanders, son of NFL legend/head coach Deion Sanders, was named the winner of the Jerry Rice Award in 2021 as the best freshman in FCS.

Shortly after the season he also signed a deal with NFL star Tom Brady.

Sanders is also just the second collegiate athlete to sign with Gatorade--UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers was the first.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Another dose of cold is on the way
Seasonable weather today, then we get another dose of cold
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
Wind on Friday can gust to around 30 mph.
Chill relaxes until cold, blustry wind arrives Friday