Man arrested for home repair fraud

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re looking for someone to do work on your home, then you always want to make sure it’s a licensed contractor with a good reputation.

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, has been arrested and charged with home repair fraud. Investigators say he was trying to make off with more than $40,000 after promising to do work for a family.

“They provided a little over $40,000 for repairs at their home that hadn’t been completed or done in the correct fashion,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “During the course of the investigation, they determined he did not have a state contractor’s license as presented.”

This fraud arrest is just one example of what takes place all the time. Typically, these cases are resolved in civil court, but that’s not always the case. Calhoun said the problem isn’t as bad as it once was.

“After Katrina we had a lot of these types of cases. It’s important that when people begin doing things around their homes or businesses that they know they are conducting business with someone that is reputable and properly licensed,” Calhoun said.

If you need work done on your home, then it’s important to use a licensed contractor.

If you’re uncertain about someone that says they are a licensed contractor, then you can actually find out for yourself. Go to the Mississippi State Board of Contractors website.

There are red flags to look for when it comes to how the person conducts business.

“These guys that show up and say you’ll buy the material and they’ll do the labor and then you can’t get ahold of them for weeks. They’ll come over for an hour and tell you they’ll be back the next day, but then you can’t get them for 10 days. They’re doing to people all around. It’s just what they’re doing,” Calhoun said.

Vowell is charged with home repair fraud. His bond was set at $10,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

