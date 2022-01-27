Advertisement

Mississippi moves closer to eliminating the state’s personal income tax

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi House of Representatives recently passed a bill seeking to eliminate the state’s personal income tax as well as reduce the cost of car tags by fifty percent and cut grocery tax from 7 percent to 4 percent over six years.

House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022, was authored by House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton.

The bill now heads to the full Senate where it’s likely to be referred to a Senate committee. Advocates of the bill, Empower Mississippi, said the bill would give families access to more money.

Pine Belt residents sounded off on their thoughts concerning the proposed legislation.

Zachary Chisolm, who works at The Tradition Barbershop in Petal, said he’s for any bill that cuts taxes.

“I’m for it, I believe that taxation is theft, so I’m for it, anything to cut taxes,” said Chisolm.

Petal resident Payton Sullivan said he’s all in favor of the bill.

“I think it’d be great because groceries are very expensive and so are tags. I think that’d be really nice.” Sullivan said.

The future of Mississippi was on the mind of Jerry Smith who works as a roofer in the area. He said a bill like this could help improve the lives of those in the state for generations to come.

“If it brings manufacturing to the State of Mississippi, I’m all for it,” Jerry said, “It’d help the young out in the future, help manufacturing and give us a better way of living. If it brings jobs, I’m all for it.”

Supporters of HB 531 believe it would give Mississippi an economic edge over neighboring states. It’s also an attempt to attract more people to the state and allow more money to stay in the pockets of families already living here.

According to Jared Walczek, Vice President of the State Projects with the Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation, in the nine states without an individual income tax, population growth was more than twice the rate of those with one.

