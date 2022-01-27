Advertisement

More charter schools needed to improve education, Miss. Center for Public Policy says

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Center for Public Policy report offers three solutions to improving the Magnolia State’s fragile education system.

The Mississippi Center for Public Policy report claims academic standards among public schools are poor and “no significant improvement has been documented with validity.”

MCPP believes the problem in K-12 education is structural, not merely a lack of money.

The group says three bills in the legislature right now would help to reform education:

  • HB 874 - Mississippi Scholarship Act, would ensure that every parent had a choice to get the best for their child
  • HB 1349 and SB 2177 - would achieve open enrollment
  • HB 1194 - which would establish multiple authorizer boards to ensure that we get more charter schools across the state

MCPP says these bills offer three key solutions:

  • Capping administration costs: Some school board districts spend too much money on bureaucracy, but there are ways to ensure money goes into the classroom instead.
  • Open enrollment: Instead of automatically enrolling children in schools, Mississippi families could be given a new right to choose a school for their child.
  • Multiple charter school authorizer boards: Less than half of one percent of Mississippi students attend a charter school. Multiple authorizer boards would ensure more charter schools across the state.

Nancy Loome, Executive Director of The Parent’s Campaign calls the report ‘dubious’, saying Mississippi’s academic standards are “higher now than ever.”

The Parents’ Campaign, founded by public school parents in 2006, holds policy-makers accountable and works to ensure that public school parents, educators, and supporters have a voice in the legislature.

The Parent’s Campaign says the Center for Public Policy’s report, “creates a false narrative of failure around public schools.”

Read the full statement below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store

Latest News

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended his emergency order for...
Chief Justice extends COVID-19 emergency order
State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state....
Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state
AVOIDING HYPOTHERMIA
Windy and very cold conditions headed to our region this weekend
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the...
Alabama schools report slight decrease in COVID cases