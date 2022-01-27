Services for Mr. James Harris Addy will be held 3 pm, Friday, January 28,2022 at Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Rev. Mark Vincent and Rev. Mark Kilgore will officiate.

Visitation will be held 5-7 pm, Thursday, January 27 at Milling Funeral Home and also 30 minutes prior to service at Bethel Baptist Church on Friday.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, James Harris (Hoss) Addy, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 88 peacefully in his sleep.

James was born on November 10, 1933 in Chunky Canal Area of Newton County, Mississippi to Walter and Camilla Addy. At the age of ten, the family moved to the big city of Decatur. At the age of 12, James met Jesus who became his lifelong Companion, Savior, and Lord of his life. James finished high school at Newton County Agricultural High School in 1951 and entered East Central Junior College graduating in 1953. Then he moved on to Mississippi State College graduating on May 23, 1955.

After a three week break from college, James moved to Fort Jackson, South Carolina where he started a 40-year journey with the military enlisting as a private. That journey carried him overseas serving two years active army in Japan. He then spent over 7 years in Mississippi Army Guard working full time in Decatur obtaining warrant officer status until joining the family business and moving to traditional guard status. James ended the military journey by retiring from the Mississippi Air Guard as a Lieutenant Colonel. James was proud to have served his country and state throughout all of the many years and had many fellow military friends that he considered part of his extended family.

During his time at home on leave from Army basic training, James noticed a young lady at the Mississippi Department of Transportation in Newton and asked Mason Crenshaw to introduce him. June Rowzee not only accepted the date, but later became his wife on August 18, 1957. Their partnership lasted 52 years eight months and one day when the Lord found the need for a piano player in Heaven and called her to her eternal home. The love affair, however did not end there, but continued even to this day. He requested their letters from his two years overseas be buried with him. Those that know James understand he has been a little bit lost in this life without June by his side since April 22, 2010. But now he has found his way back to her for eternity.

James was one of the few people who ever lived such a long number of years spending so much time with his spouse beyond just time at the home. He had the joy of all those years spent working right beside his wife after she gave up her teaching career to stay home and raise their two children. James’ passion for life in the family farm supply business and cattle farm was mostly due to the love of that time spent working by June’s side day after day. It also became a family affair as they raised their children working in the store and on the farm.

It was not always work as there was also the fun of hunting or even fishing occasionally. Whether deer hunting with his son, or quail hunting with his daughter, Hoss always was there for his family. In his later years he would say “he did not fish”, but truth is he did for many years when his children where younger. Even though he did not care for fishing he made sure the kids had the opportunity. No parent ever loved their kids more than he and he did not mind telling them regularly. The children and the grandchildren will greatly miss him. Though too young to really know and remember much about him the great grandchildren will miss him also. So often he would say that being a grandfather was even better than a parent. But being a great grandfather was best of all. The little red head June will surely remember Papaw and the satsumas that he grew and fed her.

Many times, Hoss would talk about the days spent building fence with the whole family out on the farm. James, June, Julie, and Joe spent countless days taking care of livestock and timber. However, those hours spent at the farm and in the garden fell way short of the many days spent in the family business.

The enjoyment of the store for James was not just making a living, but fellowshipping with friends and neighbors of Newton County. In the last decade as age caused the inability to do the physical labor, the enjoyment of life came from greeting customers and spending many hours “staffing” the problems of the community, state, and nation. If you had a problem, just bring it to the feed store for some “useless information” and you could find a solution before you left. There were many people of a younger generation who visited and gave him comfort over the last few years, but he always missed many of his closest friends including Cleveland Smith (CO), Melvin Tingle (Chief), Richard Ethridge (Dr. Daddy Rabbit), Clinton Russell, and Lamar Blount who often could be found for hours at the time discussing those most important topics of life.

James was preceded in death by his wife, June Rowzee Addy; his father, Walter James Addy; his mother, Camilla Harris Addy; and his brother-in-law, Max Greenlee.

He is survived by his children, Julie Mitchell (Charles) and son, Joe Addy (Tammie); his sister ,Betty Mayo (Dick), brother-in-law, James Rowzee (Oneva), and sister-in-law, Carol Greenlee; Grandchildren: Olivia Marble (Jeremy), Sam Mitchell, Michael Addy (Courtney), Camilla Addy, Josh Mitchell; Great grandchildren: Harper June Marble, Kendell Marie Addy, and Holley Kate Marble; Nephews and Nieces: Jeff Mayo (Stacy), Linda Smith (Phil), Robert Rowzee (Vonda), Nelda Johnson (Paul), Jack Mayo (Tracey), Tommy Greenlee (Jennifer), and Kimberly Crowell (Steve).

Pallbearers include: Robert Rowzee, Jeff Mayo, Jack Mayo, Neil Knight, Sam Mitchell, Michael Addy, and Josh Mitchell.

The family request memorials be made to Gideons International P O Box 297, Newton, MS, 39345.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net