Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
Where is the $1.8B in pandemic relief going in Mississippi?

Latest News

RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Kathy Moore has been a teacher for 25 years. She claims she was “blacklisted” and that the Park...
Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims
Council talks selling old police station
Council talks selling old police station
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick