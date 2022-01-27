Advertisement

Saints begin search for Sean Payton’s replacement

Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen
Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have three candidates for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will interview with the endorsement from Payton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to Schefter. With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

The Saints are also expected to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn was formerly a defensive back for New Orleans.

Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

