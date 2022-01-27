Saints begin search for Sean Payton’s replacement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have three candidates for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will interview with the endorsement from Payton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to Schefter. With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

Saints have requested permission to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

The Saints are also expected to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn was formerly a defensive back for New Orleans.

Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

