SE Lauderdale’s Christian Gray signs with Millsaps College

Christian Gray of Southeast Lauderdale held his signing day on Thursday as he will continue to play soccer at Millsaps College.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christian Gray of Southeast Lauderdale held his signing day on Thursday as he will continue to play soccer at Millsaps College.

At Southeast Lauderdale, Gray was surrounded by his family, teammates, and coaches as they all congratulated him on moving on to the next level and Gray is thankful for the support.

“I know a lot of people don’t get that opportunity to have moments like this and just seeing my Mom and Dad going to be right here by me, that’s honestly just a privilege in it itself,” Gray said. “All of the players that we have, it just means a lot to me,” he said.

Southeast Lauderdale soccer coach LeAnn Vick said a few words about Gray and how proud she is that he is part of the program. Gray also spoke during his signing day and wanted to emphasize the importance of scholarships.

Christian goes to Millsaps not just for his athletic career, as well as his academic career in business. Gray understood how good of a college he was going into to further his career.

“Not a lot of kids get this opportunity to play at the next level and so going to play at a school like Millsaps really means a lot,” Gray said. “Not only because they have a good soccer team as well as their academics,” he said.

Millsaps men’s soccer finished the 2021 season at 2-13-1.

