Advertisement

Seasonable weather today, then we get another dose of Cold

Another dose of cold is on the way
Another dose of cold is on the way(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Although we had a cold morning, plan for a seasonable afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. There will also be lots of sunshine, but clouds will increase by later this afternoon. So, if you need to run some errands, today will be a great day to do them.

A cold front crosses later tonight, and it’ll bring another dose of cold with it for Friday. Highs, Friday, will stay in the upper 40s with gusty winds over 25mph. This wind will make it feel like it’s only in the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the day, so plan to dress warmly for the last day of the work week. Also, with the wind increasing, today will be the best time to make sure items outside on your property are tied down or brought inside.

The winds will become lighter by Saturday morning, but there will still be a wind chill. Actual Saturday AM temps will hover near 20 degrees which is pipe-bursting cold. So, make sure to cover any exposed pipes and let the faucets drip. Wind chills will be in the teens, so dress in extra warm gear if you have an early start. Thankfully, the cold won’t dominate the entire weekend. Highs will hit near 50 degrees Saturday, but a return southerly wind will bring 60s by Sunday.

Next week looks milder with 60s dominating. However, rain moves in next week starting Tuesday (PM). Wednesday, Groundhog Day, the showers will stick around.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 27th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 27th, 2022
Wind on Friday can gust to around 30 mph.
Chill relaxes until cold, blustry wind arrives Friday
Weather - January 26, 2022
Weather - January 26, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 26th, 2022