Seasonable weather today, then we get another dose of Cold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Although we had a cold morning, plan for a seasonable afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. There will also be lots of sunshine, but clouds will increase by later this afternoon. So, if you need to run some errands, today will be a great day to do them.

A cold front crosses later tonight, and it’ll bring another dose of cold with it for Friday. Highs, Friday, will stay in the upper 40s with gusty winds over 25mph. This wind will make it feel like it’s only in the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the day, so plan to dress warmly for the last day of the work week. Also, with the wind increasing, today will be the best time to make sure items outside on your property are tied down or brought inside.

The winds will become lighter by Saturday morning, but there will still be a wind chill. Actual Saturday AM temps will hover near 20 degrees which is pipe-bursting cold. So, make sure to cover any exposed pipes and let the faucets drip. Wind chills will be in the teens, so dress in extra warm gear if you have an early start. Thankfully, the cold won’t dominate the entire weekend. Highs will hit near 50 degrees Saturday, but a return southerly wind will bring 60s by Sunday.

Next week looks milder with 60s dominating. However, rain moves in next week starting Tuesday (PM). Wednesday, Groundhog Day, the showers will stick around.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.