William D. “Chip” Sanders Jr., age 75, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He leaves a remarkable legacy as an insurance businessman and musician. Chip was born on July 26, 1946, in Memphis, and was the eldest of four children born to the late William D. and Gladys McClellan Sanders.

Chip spent his early childhood in Jackson, Mississippi, the same city where he later returned and carved out a successful career of fifty years with State Farm Insurance, serving as an agent in Brandon, Mississippi, for the last twenty years.

Chip always considered Birmingham, Alabama, his hometown. After graduating from Shades Valley High School, he went on to Tuscaloosa to earn a business degree from the University of Alabama in 1968. As a longtime fan and season ticket holder of the Alabama Crimson Tide, he attended many games throughout the years.

Chip revealed a talent for music at an early age and became a gifted rock and roll pianist. As a high school junior he joined one of Alabama’s most popular rock bands. The Ramblers were a favorite for high school proms, deejay sock hops, dances and college fraternity parties around the Southeast. The band continued performing after college, and through four decades. The Ramblers became one of Alabama’s most enduring rock bands, and Chip still performed on occasion in his seventies.

Chip was the proud father of two sons, William Dean Sanders III (Crystal) and Christopher Nathan Sanders. He gushed with pride over his grandchildren - Emme, Liam and Myla Sanders of Florence, Alabama, and Charles F. Martin of Clanton, Alabama. Chip is also survived by his three siblings, Steve Sanders of Chicago, John Lee Sanders (Maria) of Palos de la Frontera, Spain, Cindy Strickler (Chris) of Monroe, Louisiana, and his longtime special friend, Mary Ann Ezell Hall of Lavaca, Alabama.

A graveside service celebrating Chip’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 4454 Sunshine Road, Butler, Alabama. Visitation will follow at 166 Lotts Ferry Road, Lavaca, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Children’s of Alabama www.childrensal.org/foundation or 205-638-9003 or

Susan G. Komen www.komen.org or 1-877-GO KOMEN

