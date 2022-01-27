Advertisement

Windy and very cold conditions headed to our region this weekend

AVOIDING HYPOTHERMIA
AVOIDING HYPOTHERMIA(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The cold temperatures are on the way and they are nothing to play with. In fact, according to the National Library of Medicine, around 25,000 people in the United States die of hypothermia each year.

There’s a number of steps you can take to avoid the extreme cold like avoiding being outside during the coldest part of the day and dressing in layers.

Metro Ambulance Director Clayton Cobbler has some more helpful tips.

“People don’t realize how the cold works,” said Cobbler.” “It’s like a sponge and it will pull the heat out of your body. You need to have as many layers between you and the outside and stay out of the wind. You can lose heat through convection, conduction. Anyway you can lose it, you can. Make sure your head is covered. Make sure your hands are covered. Your face. The trunk of the body. So it’s very dangerous. You can get hypothermic very fast.”

It’s also very important to check on your plants, pipes and plants in extremely cold conditions.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store

Latest News

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended his emergency order for...
Chief Justice extends COVID-19 emergency order
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Indianola man
Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Indianola man
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants totaling $17,100 to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and...
Grants awarded for bulletproof vests to protect Ala. parole officers