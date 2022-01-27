Windy and very cold conditions headed to our region this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The cold temperatures are on the way and they are nothing to play with. In fact, according to the National Library of Medicine, around 25,000 people in the United States die of hypothermia each year.

There’s a number of steps you can take to avoid the extreme cold like avoiding being outside during the coldest part of the day and dressing in layers.

Metro Ambulance Director Clayton Cobbler has some more helpful tips.

“People don’t realize how the cold works,” said Cobbler.” “It’s like a sponge and it will pull the heat out of your body. You need to have as many layers between you and the outside and stay out of the wind. You can lose heat through convection, conduction. Anyway you can lose it, you can. Make sure your head is covered. Make sure your hands are covered. Your face. The trunk of the body. So it’s very dangerous. You can get hypothermic very fast.”

It’s also very important to check on your plants, pipes and plants in extremely cold conditions.

