2 Jones County deputies help revive woman with Narcan

Both deputies used department-issued nasal Narcan and gave the woman three doses as they...
Both deputies used department-issued nasal Narcan and gave the woman three doses as they continued to revive her.(wdam)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies used Narcan to help revive a woman who they believe overdosed.

According to JCSD, Deputy Xavier Thigpen and K9 Handler/Deputy James Bell responded to a report of a possible overdose with CPR in progress in western Jones County Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, a check of the woman’s vital signs indicated a very light pulse and one to two breaths per minute, according to the sheriff’s department.

JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen (left) is a former professional football player with the Green Bay...
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen (left) is a former professional football player with the Green Bay Packers and previously served as a patrol officer with the Laurel Police Department. Deputy James Bell (right) is a K9 handler with K9 partner, Balder.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Both deputies used department-issued nasal Narcan and gave the woman three doses as they continued to revive her.

EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived, and the woman was given advanced medical care with her vital signs restored before being transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

JCSD says personnel is assigned nasal Narcan provided on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and have recorded over a dozen saves in the past 12 months.

