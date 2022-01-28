Advertisement

$400,000 paving grant coming to Choctaw County

By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Paving in Choctaw County could be happening very soon with the help of a grant. A $400,000 Community Development Block Grant will go towards the resurfacing of Bailey Road in southwest Butler.

The repaving of Alabama roads has been needed for quite some time. People in the community say they look forward to the repaving because many of the roads in the county are in bad condition.

C.D. “Budd” Ruffin, Choctaw County District 2 commissioner, spoke briefly about the grant and overall paving.

“We just picked up a check for $400,000 on a road project. In my district, District 2, I’ve put in two bridges just under a million dollars each during Governor Ivey’s term. Everything is going up for us in District 2,” said Ruffin.

An official start date for the paving has not been announced.

