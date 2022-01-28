Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina women past No. 24 Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (19-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) were scheduled for their yearly contest with No. 10 UConn. But with South Carolina a game behind SEC leader Tennessee, coach Dawn Staley called off the nonconference game to face the Rebels (17-3, 5-2) in a contest postponed due to COVID-19 earlier this month.

Staley got just what she needed from her team, especially her 6-foot-5 All-American. Boston reached 20 points for the first time in 11 games and came out on top in the showdown with Rebels star Shakira Austin.

Austin, also 6-5, struggled to find space to shoot much of the game as the Rebels lost their 14th straight to South Carolina. The Ole Miss senior led her team with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

AUBURN 71, NO. 4 TENNESSEE 61

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 straight late to end Tennessee’s nine-game winning streak.

The Tigers (9-10, 1-7 Southeastern Conference), the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee (18-2, 7-1) came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with 2 seconds left.

Sania Wells added 13 points for Auburn, while Jala Jordan finished with 11 and Annie Hughes had 10. The Tigers were playing their third game in five days.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 21 points and eight rebounds, but also committed six of the team’s 21 turnovers. Jordan Walker scored 17.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 75, FLORIDA STATE 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 19 points to lead Louisville past Florida State.

The Cardinals (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to break a 19-all tie, and Florida State (9-9, 3-5) never led in the second half.

All-American senior Morgan Jones scored a season-high 28 points for the Seminoles.

Engstler added 12 rebounds, with Olivia Cochran contributing 17 points for Louisville.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 77, NO. 22 OHIO STATE 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan’s career leader in rebounds as the Wolverines beat Ohio State.

