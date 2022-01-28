Advertisement

Carver Middle School fight prompts investigation

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 has new information on a fight at Carver Middle School that sent one teacher to the hospital. The fight was caught on camera by a student, and Meridian police are reviewing it.

Meridian Public School District said two adults dropped off a student at the school Thursday morning. Officials said that student got into a fight with another student and was broken up by staff.

This is where the facts become unclear and why the police need your help. There are a lot of missing pieces of information on who was fighting who.

Police said they are trying to identify the adults and figure out what happened. Please call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 if you have information about those involved in the fight.

