Crimenet 01_27_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Patrick Shuntrell Benoman.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Patrick Shuntrell Benoman.

Benoman is a 43-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 155 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of uttering forgery.

If you know where Benoman can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

