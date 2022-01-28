Crimenet 01_27_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Patrick Shuntrell Benoman.

Benoman is a 43-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 155 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of uttering forgery.

If you know where Benoman can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

