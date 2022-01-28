EMCC hosts open football tryouts

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Open football tryouts will take place at EMCC’s Sullivan Windham field on Friday, February 11th.

The five time national champions and the most recent MACCC champions, will have a registration session around 12:30 p.m. and the open tryouts will begin at 1 p.m. Current unsigned high school seniors and recent high school graduates who meet NJCAA eligibility will be able to participate in the tryout.

Players will be required to bring their own workout clothes and cleats. The players must also bring an up to date athletic physical form to participate in the open tryout.

Interested participants are encouraged to download and complete the registration form from EMCC’s athletics website www.EMCCAthletics.com. A blank athletic physical form is also available via the website that can be taken to a local doctor to have completed.

There is a $20 registration fee for the participants. Checks can be made out to the EMCC Development Foundation.

For additional information regarding EMCC’s scheduled Feb. 11 open football tryouts, please contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson via office phone 662-476-8462 or email dwilkerson@eastms.edu.

