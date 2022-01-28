Advertisement

EMCC hosts open football tryouts

Lion defense celebrates fumble recovery to help lead EMCC to their 34-19 victory.
Lion defense celebrates fumble recovery to help lead EMCC to their 34-19 victory.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Open football tryouts will take place at EMCC’s Sullivan Windham field on Friday, February 11th.

The five time national champions and the most recent MACCC champions, will have a registration session around 12:30 p.m. and the open tryouts will begin at 1 p.m. Current unsigned high school seniors and recent high school graduates who meet NJCAA eligibility will be able to participate in the tryout.

Players will be required to bring their own workout clothes and cleats. The players must also bring an up to date athletic physical form to participate in the open tryout.

Interested participants are encouraged to download and complete the registration form from EMCC’s athletics website www.EMCCAthletics.com. A blank athletic physical form is also available via the website that can be taken to a local doctor to have completed.

There is a $20 registration fee for the participants. Checks can be made out to the EMCC Development Foundation.

For additional information regarding EMCC’s scheduled Feb. 11 open football tryouts, please contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson via office phone 662-476-8462 or email dwilkerson@eastms.edu.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
The bill now heads to the full Senate where it’s likely to be referred to a Senate committee....
Mississippi moves closer to eliminating the state’s personal income tax
Winds
Windy Friday ahead of frigid weekend lows

Latest News

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Report: Flores the latest candidate in Saints’ search for new head coach
Sports 10pm - Jan. 27, 2022
Aliyah Boston is not sure she's doing anything special, other than helping No. 1 South Carolina...
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina women past No. 24 Ole Miss
UWA's men's basketball team shakes hands with Union as they fall to the GSC opponent 88-80...
Tigers struggle to slow Bulldogs three point shooting in heated GSC match up