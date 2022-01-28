February will have a lot of Palindromes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Next week, we say hello to February. We associate the month with Black History, Valentine’s Day, and Groundhog Day. However, this year, we can add palindromes to the list because there will be a bunch of them in February.

So, what is a palindrome? Well, that’s when you get the same word, phrase, or set of numbers whether you read it forward or backward. An example would be “mom”...“dad”...radar, etc. No matter if you read it from left to right or from right to left, you get the same word.

Now, in terms of numbers, the first palindrome date in February will be 2-2-22 (based on the m-d-yy format). You can write dates in different formats, but, again, in this format, we’re looking at the 1st palindrome date on the second of the month. So, the nickname for this palindrome date will be “Two’s-Day”... because of all of the twos.

There are many more palindrome dates this month (some with different formats):

2-20-2022; 2-21-22; 2-22-22; 2-23-22; 2-24-22; 2-25-22; 2-26-22; 2-27-22; 2-28-22.

So, if you’re a big fan of things like this, February is your month! Also, take notice to the fact that we have another “Two’s-day” (sort of speak) in February. It’ll be on 2-22-22. Again, it’s nicknamed “Two’s day” for the obvious... but also because it’s going to happen on a Tuesday, and it’ll be the 2nd day of the week.

