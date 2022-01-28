Advertisement

February will have a lot of Palindromes

Plentiful Palindromes in February
Plentiful Palindromes in February(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Next week, we say hello to February. We associate the month with Black History, Valentine’s Day, and Groundhog Day. However, this year, we can add palindromes to the list because there will be a bunch of them in February.

So, what is a palindrome? Well, that’s when you get the same word, phrase, or set of numbers whether you read it forward or backward. An example would be “mom”...“dad”...radar, etc. No matter if you read it from left to right or from right to left, you get the same word.

Now, in terms of numbers, the first palindrome date in February will be 2-2-22 (based on the m-d-yy format). You can write dates in different formats, but, again, in this format, we’re looking at the 1st palindrome date on the second of the month. So, the nickname for this palindrome date will be “Two’s-Day”... because of all of the twos.

There are many more palindrome dates this month (some with different formats):

2-20-2022; 2-21-22; 2-22-22; 2-23-22; 2-24-22; 2-25-22; 2-26-22; 2-27-22; 2-28-22.

So, if you’re a big fan of things like this, February is your month! Also, take notice to the fact that we have another “Two’s-day” (sort of speak) in February. It’ll be on 2-22-22. Again, it’s nicknamed “Two’s day” for the obvious... but also because it’s going to happen on a Tuesday, and it’ll be the 2nd day of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
The bill now heads to the full Senate where it’s likely to be referred to a Senate committee....
Mississippi moves closer to eliminating the state’s personal income tax
Winds
Windy Friday ahead of frigid weekend lows

Latest News

A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
A cold start, but a nice finish to the upcoming weekend
The weekend starts with a chill but ends nicely
A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case