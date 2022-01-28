Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is asking for the community’s help after a fight broke out between two students during student-drop off at Carver Middle School Thursday morning.

The district said two unidentified adults that are possibly a male and female dropped off a student at the school. The student then got into a fight with another student where staff came and separated them, according to the district. The two unidentified adults then left the campus.

A staff member was taken to a local hospital where they were later released. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.

Call Meridian Police if you have any information about this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.