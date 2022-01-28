Advertisement

Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway

Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is asking for the community’s help after a fight broke out between two students during student-drop off at Carver Middle School Thursday morning.

The district said two unidentified adults that are possibly a male and female dropped off a student at the school. The student then got into a fight with another student where staff came and separated them, according to the district. The two unidentified adults then left the campus.

A staff member was taken to a local hospital where they were later released. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Call Meridian Police if you have any information about this incident.

