MDOT interstate improvement project to begin soon in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ground has officially been broken on a $24.4 million improvement plan. Construction will soon be underway for the much-anticipated widening of bridges and lighting upgrades.

“We don’t do them often, but to have a design and build project like this is a way to expedite it to get it done,” Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said. “We are very excited about the $24 million and as commissioner it’s another great day in Meridian.”

This project will widen the bridges that go over 65th Ave. and Highway 39. The bridge at Knight Parker Rd. will no longer be a bridge. They will fill the space beneath with dirt.

“We have not had this kind of money put in our community from the highway commissioners before. It’s just fantastic,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said.” We are just getting everything that we want from our commissioner. He’s just treating us royally.”

The design-build project was awarded to Key Constructors out of Madison.

“From one end of this town to another, the commissioner has been working on projects and helping Meridian do some things that should have been done a time ago,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said. “The widening of the bridges and the lighting, it’s just good for our community and makes our people feel safer.”

Roughly 3,000 vehicles travel through Meridian on I-20/59 on a daily basis, so this will be an inconvenience. However, progress takes patience.

“We are appealing to our citizens to be careful, but at the same time work to protect the people that will be working.” Simmons said.

There are several other projects in the pipeline that involve MDOT. Councilmembers say they are enjoying the collaboration and push forward.

“We have some good stuff in store and I’m excited about it all,” Ward 5 Councilwoman Tyeasha Bell Lindsey explained. “I’m just thrilled. We want to move forward and be progressive and enjoy this community that we are proud to be in. I’m excited about that.”

This project has an anticipated completion date of summer of 2023.

