Advertisement

Mississippi’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases drops for third straight day

Hospitalizations expected to follow suit in a few weeks, but administrators worry about rationing care
Mississippi’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases drops for third straight day
Mississippi’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases drops for third straight day(WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Mississippi’s daily average of coronavirus cases decreasing for three consecutive days, health experts are cautious about saying the Omicron wave has finally peaked, saying more data is required first.

Meanwhile, the state’s hospital system still hasn’t been able to find its footing amidst high hospitalizations and low staff.

“There isn’t a hospital in the state who will say they’re well positioned to take care of any additional patients and especially ICU and the ED, they’re being incredibly hard hit with this,” said Chief Nursing Officer Susan Russell at Singing River Health Systems.

Russell said they’re still having to ration out care when it comes to accepting patient transfers.

“It breaks your heart. They said they’ve called 32 hospitals looking for ICU space to take somebody, 32 hospitals that say ‘no’ every single time because nobody had ICU space,” Russell said.

The state’s seven-day average hit its highest point ever on Monday at nearly 9,000 cases, and has been dropping ever since.

However, as state heath leaders have said repeatedly -- and data has shown -- declining COVID-19 case numbers don’t translate into immediate drops in hospitalizations, either.

“It’s probably going to take a couple of weeks before the hospitals start seeing the kind of decline that they want to, but I would say that we are at a point where we should be plateauing now,” Baptist Health Systems Infectious disease physician Dr. Hiren Pokharna said. “[It’s] very important that we don’t drop our guards yet, you know. Masking in enclosed spaces is still as important, getting vaccinated is still as important. The fact that the numbers are going down doesn’t negate those, the importance of those things, because we don’t want to see another surge with another variant anytime soon.”

Those drops in transmission are being reflected in staffing, Russell says.

They have fewer nurses and health care workers out sick this week than last, but the overall number still adversely affects their ability to care for patients.

Russell said in Singing River’s three hospitals, 70 healthcare workers are currently recovering from COVID.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
The bill now heads to the full Senate where it’s likely to be referred to a Senate committee....
Mississippi moves closer to eliminating the state’s personal income tax
Winds
Windy Friday ahead of frigid weekend lows

Latest News

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
A cold start, but a nice finish to the upcoming weekend
The weekend starts with a chill but ends nicely
Mississippi Legislature
COVID-19 religious exemption bill passes House
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Mayor Jimmie Smith speaking
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting