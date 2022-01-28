MPD, LCSO and local businesses unite to help prevent crime in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a relatively new organization in Meridian known as BAN or the Business Alert Network.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Meridian Police Department, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and many businesses around Meridian to help prevent crimes.

Lt. Rita Jack with the Meridian Police Department says it’s a great chance to share valuable information and reports to the business community to help come up with crime prevention plans.

“We’re also making sure that businesses are up to date on security,’ said Jack. We’re also hoping to introduce i guess you’d say crime resistance or crime prevention by environmental design which is where we encourage you to have more lighting so that a perpetrator would not be able to hide in the shadows and not be seen and go undetected.”

“We attended the meeting they had about crime prevention in Meridian and the collaboration with businesses and the effort with that,” said Hallie Majure Dyess, Co-Owner of Belle G Boutique. “About two weeks later we actually had a shop lifter and we were able to use our cameras and we were able to capture a picture and a video of her and go to the police and work with them to actually catch the shoplifter and prosecute.”

According to MPD numbers, the top three crimes in Meridian in January have been vehicle theft, commercial burglary and residential burglary.

