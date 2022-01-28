Advertisement

Mr. Larry Benford Watson

Larry Benford Watson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral services for Mr. Larry Benford Watson will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Jimmy Slay and Gary Shows officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Watson, 75, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Larry was a graduate of Meridian High School class of 1964.  He enjoyed a distinguished banking career in the Meridian area, as well as, Jackson, and Hattiesburg.  He was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Meridian and Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.  He enjoyed serving both in his church and the community.  In recent years, he served on the Board of Directors of the Dubard School of Language Disorders at USM.  In these roles and throughout life, Larry enjoyed talking and laughing and always had a kind word or encouraging story.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Watson; daughter, Amy Burns (Clarke); grandchildren, Anderson Burns and Emma Burns; and many beloved cousins and lifelong friends.

Mr. Watson is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Janette Watson, and his sister, Janis Watson.

The Watson family requests memorials be made as donations the Dubard School of Language Disorders, 118 College Drive #5215, Hattiesburg, MS 39406 in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 12:00 pm until 12:45 pm prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

