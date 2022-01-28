No. 8 MCC Eagles prep to open up the 2022 baseball season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College is ranked No. 8 in the preseason NJCAA rankings.

“If they are going to have rankings I want to be ranked as high as possible,” said head coach Dillon Sudduth.

The 2022 baseball season is right around the corner. The nationally ranked Eagles are just looking forward to starting the season.

Shortstop, Bo Gatlin said, “Yeah it’s really cool to be recognized like that but like coach Sudds says the preseason rankings are cool but like it doesn’t matter until you get inside the white lines so yeah its nice but we’re just ready to play and compete.”

This season MCC returns eight of their nine starters from last year. Due to the extra year of eligibility, this is a big advantage to MCC’s team.

“I think we’re returning 73% of our innings from last year off the mound,” said coach Sudduth. “It is comforting as a coach, but also it doesn’t matter what we did last year. You know that has kind of been the message to the guys. And they are a mature group and they understand that and they’re hungry and they want to take it all the way to the national championship this year.”

Being ranked in the top 10 before the season starts is an honor but the Eagles have bigger goals set for themselves.

Coach Sudduth said, “You know our goals are to get better everyday. Our goals are to win the conference championship. Our goals are to host the regionals. Our goals are to win the national championship.”

The Eagles are ready for this new season to start and to get out on the mound for the first time this year.

MCC’s first game will be Saturday February 5th at 1 p.m. against Pensacola State College.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.