Panel denies state’s motion against redrawing Congressional districts

A three-judge panel has denied Alabama’s emergency motion for a stay in connection with a lawsuit over its Congressional maps, according to court documents. (Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A three-judge panel has denied Alabama’s emergency motion for a stay in connection with a lawsuit over its Congressional maps, according to court documents.

The state was pushing back against the order from earlier this week. The panel agreed with plaintiffs that Alabama’s newly drawn maps possibly violated the Voting Rights Act.

The order to draw new Congressional maps is still in effect.

The state has until Feb. 11 to make the changes, or the court will have a professional do so.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

