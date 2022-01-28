Advertisement

Stop Human Trafficking Awareness Walk takes place in Meridian

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

January is National Awareness and Prevention Month for Human Trafficking and a local non-profit has been getting that message out.

The Wesley House East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center sponsor a Stop Human Trafficking Awareness Walk Friday afternoon, despite the windy and cold conditions.

Supporters walked between the Queen City Truck Stop and Waters International to support the cause.

“The reason I’m here walking today is to help bring awareness concerning human trafficking,” said Kenneth Owen, a participant in the walk. “It is in my opinion one of the greatest tragedies in our modern society and I think it’s prudent for all of us to bring awareness to this circumstance. It exists, primarily with the interstates running right through Meridian. Unfortunately with open borders have increased this plight on our society and it’s just a tragedy.”

About 25 people took part in Friday’s walk.

