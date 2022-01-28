Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

