Advertisement

Tigers struggle to slow Bulldogs three point shooting in heated GSC match up

UWA's men's basketball team shakes hands with Union as they fall to the GSC opponent 88-80...
UWA's men's basketball team shakes hands with Union as they fall to the GSC opponent 88-80 Thursday night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama Tigers hosted the top ranked GSC team, the Union Bulldogs, on Thursday night in one of their toughest games so far.

West Alabama would trail 41-36 at the half but efforts from Shardarrion Allen and Justin Allison would put this game back into a back and fourth contest.

In the final minutes of action the Tigers would trail. The junior guard, Allison, would get a technical foul in the final seconds.

The Bulldogs would be able to score 10 total three pointers in the game and take advantage on rebounding. They would pick up 39 rebounds compared to the Tigers 27 total rebounds.

The Tigers would get their first loss at home this season to Union 88-80. Kortrijk Miles for his seventh double double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game head coach Nick Woodruff said, “In the games that they [Union] win, which is a lot of them, they average making ten made three’s a game. They average 87 points in those wins and in the games they they lose, which is not a that many, four, they average about six made threes and 67 points. So we knew the task was tall. We knew we had a big task ahead of us to hold them. But giving up 88 points is the most disappointing thing tonight. Our defense let us down tonight and I’ll be the first one to take the blame for it. We’re going to get into film and try to get better by Saturday.”

UWA will host Lee at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers lost to Lee almost three weeks ago 66-63 and will look to rebound Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash

Latest News

Aliyah Boston is not sure she's doing anything special, other than helping No. 1 South Carolina...
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina women past No. 24 Ole Miss
Sumter Central Jaguars start season 16-1
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
Christian Gray of Southeast Lauderdale held his signing day on Thursday as he will continue to...
SE Lauderdale’s Christian Gray signs with Millsaps College