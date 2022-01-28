Tigers struggle to slow Bulldogs three point shooting in heated GSC match up

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama Tigers hosted the top ranked GSC team, the Union Bulldogs, on Thursday night in one of their toughest games so far.

West Alabama would trail 41-36 at the half but efforts from Shardarrion Allen and Justin Allison would put this game back into a back and fourth contest.

In the final minutes of action the Tigers would trail. The junior guard, Allison, would get a technical foul in the final seconds.

The Bulldogs would be able to score 10 total three pointers in the game and take advantage on rebounding. They would pick up 39 rebounds compared to the Tigers 27 total rebounds.

The Tigers would get their first loss at home this season to Union 88-80. Kortrijk Miles for his seventh double double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game head coach Nick Woodruff said, “In the games that they [Union] win, which is a lot of them, they average making ten made three’s a game. They average 87 points in those wins and in the games they they lose, which is not a that many, four, they average about six made threes and 67 points. So we knew the task was tall. We knew we had a big task ahead of us to hold them. But giving up 88 points is the most disappointing thing tonight. Our defense let us down tonight and I’ll be the first one to take the blame for it. We’re going to get into film and try to get better by Saturday.”

UWA will host Lee at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers lost to Lee almost three weeks ago 66-63 and will look to rebound Saturday afternoon.

