The weekend starts with a chill but ends nicely

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today, wind gusts of 20-30mph will make it feel like it’s only in the low 40s this afternoon. Actual highs should climb to near 50 degrees, but it won’t feel like it due to the wind. Thankfully, morning clouds make room for afternoon sunshine.

Tonight, the winds relax a bit and the skies completely clear out. This will lead to a frigid night with lows dropping into the low 20s. Winds of 5-10mph will still make those low temps “feel” like teens by early Saturday morning. So, make sure to cover exposed pipes and let the faucets drip. Let the pets stay inside tonight, and make sure to use a safe heating method in your home.

Dress in layers if you have an early start on Saturday. The afternoon brings below average highs in the upper 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help counteract the chill. Southerly winds return by Sunday. This plus sunshine will help temps climb back into the seasonable low 60s.

Above average mid-upper 60s will be in place for the start of next week, but rain chances will also return. So, you’ll need to carry the umbrella starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.