Windy Friday ahead of frigid weekend lows

By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll get to enjoy a mild evening for Thursday with temperatures still hanging onto the upper 40′s by 6pm. Clouds start moving in overnight as our lows fall into the middle 30′s.

Friday will start off cloudy before gradually thinning those clouds out for the afternoon and evening. Although we’ll see the sunshine once again, the temperatures will be only climb to the upper 40′s. Winds begin to increase throughout the day, gusting up to 25mph at some times. Lows fall to the lower 20′s for Saturday morning. Winds chills will be in the teens, make sure to make plans to protect pipes, plants, and elderly neighbors.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 40′s Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 20′s. Sunday afternoon will be rather pleasant with temperatures in the lower 60′s.

Mild temperatures make a return for the start of the work week with temps topping off in the mid 60′s for the start of the work week through Wednesday. We stay dry for Monday but rain chances return for Tuesday night and Wednesday, even extending into Thursday where we could have some heavier bouts of rain. We start to see a drying trend as we get towards the end of next week

