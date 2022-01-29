Advertisement

17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle

16th Street N
16th Street N(Greg Long WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after another Birmingham teen was killed by gunfire.

Police say on Friday, January 28. At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of 16th Street North on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene to find multiple shell casings in the roadway. While on the scene, officers learned that a victim was transported to UAB Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Javarious Reed, 17.

UAB Hospital staff pronounced 17-year-old Reed dead shortly after he arrived to the hospital. The preliminary investigation suggests the young man was fatally wounded by gunfire while travelling inside of a vehicle in the area of 16th Street North.

At this time, police say it is unknown if the victim was targeted.

Currently, there is no suspect(s) in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

