Alabama considering alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum

The Tuscaloosa City Council plans a public hearing in coming days on a proposal to sell alcohol...
The Tuscaloosa City Council plans a public hearing in coming days on a proposal to sell alcohol at Coleman Coliseum during University of Alabama basketball games and gymnastic meets.(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The Tuscaloosa City Council plans a public hearing in coming days on a proposal to sell alcohol at Coleman Coliseum during University of Alabama basketball games and gymnastic meets.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the hearing is set for Tuesday. It was scheduled after the university’s concessions company submitted an application to the city for a liquor license.

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019, leaving the final decision to universities. Athletic director Greg Byrne says fans have been asking for alcohol sales.

