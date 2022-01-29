Armed robbery of pizza delivery in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A pizza delivery person and their customer were robbed at gunpoint around 8:30 PM Friday night, according to Meridian Police.

Police say two black males, possibly one juvenile, robbed the two people at the Mountain View Village Apartments of a little over $100 and the pizza.

The two males left on foot and are still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information contact Meridian police at (601) 485-1893 or Crimestoppers at (855) 485-8477.

