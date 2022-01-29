Advertisement

Frigid start to the weekend, but Sunday warms up

Frigid temps
Frigid temps(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will continue to move out of the area for the remainder of Friday evening. We’ll see clear skies overnight, leading to our temperatures dropping into the lower 20′s. With winds nearing 10 mph for early Saturday morning our wind chills could fall into the middle teens.

The sun will continue to shine for Saturday which will pump our highs into the upper 40′s and a few lower 50′s. Lows will be closer to freezing for Saturday night. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 60′s and sunshine ruling the sky.

Clouds return for Monday with temperatures in the middle 60′s. Rain chances make a return by Tuesday and will linger through Thursday with highs in the mid 60′s each day. Lows will be in the mid 40′s. Some areas of heavier rain are possible going into Thursday but there is still plenty of time for that to change. We look to dry back out next Friday, but we’ll still be holding onto the cloud cover.

Winds
Windy Friday ahead of frigid weekend lows

