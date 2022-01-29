Advertisement

JSU to preserve historic photos, legacy through Getty Images grant

(Jackson State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson State University is one of four historically black colleges and universities to receive a grant to help preserve the impact and contributions of the schools nationwide.

“Jackson State University is honored to be a recipient of the inaugural Getty Images photo digitization grant, which will provide the critical resources needed to help us create a digital archive of thousands of photographs in our collection,” said Thomas K. Hudson, J.D, president of Jackson State University.

University officials said funding from the Getty Images Photo Archives Grant will help digitize 50,000 photos in Jackson State’s archives, including stories of education, literary and performing arts, activism, civil rights, police violence, and portraitures of women teachers.

“The Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs were created to honor the vast history of HBCUs and their contribution to American history,” said Cassandra Illidge, VP of Partnerships at Getty Images. “We are committed to preserving the visual narrative of all cultures and communities to ensure these vital artifacts are accessible to storytellers around the world.”

Illustrations of Tracy Sugarman, the Freedom Summer Photograph Collection, and the Gibbs Green Memorial Collection will be among the rare photos released into the new digital collection.

The project is expected to begin in March and will take about a year to complete.

