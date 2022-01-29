Monster truck show hosted at Lauderdale County Ag Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One adrenaline filled show has made a stop in Meridian for this weekend.

No Limits Monster Trucks hosted a show earlier Saturday at the Lauderdale County Ag Center. Fans got to enjoy seeing stunts performed in the trucks as well as by a FMX pro. The event even brings to the table other attractions such as minibike races. We spoke with the event director who told us that there is something for everyone at tonight’s event.

“We’ve got minibike hooligan races; we’ve got kid’s power wheels races. We start the show out with a wheelie contest and best trick, which a lot of these guy do stoppies on. We’ve got racing, side by side Chicago style racing, and of course we’ve got the freestyle. In between, we have Cody Elkins, the FMX superstar doing full rotation backflips, kiss of death. I mean, the adrenaline is through the roof. Yeah, we sell you the whole seat, but you’ll only need half the seat. We have another show Saturday at 7pm and I promise you, we will be back next year.”

Doors for the 7pm show at the ag center will be open until 7:45 Saturday night..

