Advertisement

Monster truck show hosted at Lauderdale County Ag Center

Monster Truck Meridian
Monster Truck Meridian(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One adrenaline filled show has made a stop in Meridian for this weekend.

No Limits Monster Trucks hosted a show earlier Saturday at the Lauderdale County Ag Center. Fans got to enjoy seeing stunts performed in the trucks as well as by a FMX pro. The event even brings to the table other attractions such as minibike races. We spoke with the event director who told us that there is something for everyone at tonight’s event.

“We’ve got minibike hooligan races; we’ve got kid’s power wheels races. We start the show out with a wheelie contest and best trick, which a lot of these guy do stoppies on. We’ve got racing, side by side Chicago style racing, and of course we’ve got the freestyle. In between, we have Cody Elkins, the FMX superstar doing full rotation backflips, kiss of death. I mean, the adrenaline is through the roof. Yeah, we sell you the whole seat, but you’ll only need half the seat. We have another show Saturday at 7pm and I promise you, we will be back next year.”

Doors for the 7pm show at the ag center will be open until 7:45 Saturday night..

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
WTOK has new information on a fight Thursday at Carver Middle School that sent one teacher to...
Carver Middle School fight prompts investigation
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
Leaders break ground on new MDOT project in Meridian.
MDOT interstate improvement project to begin soon in Meridian
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan

Latest News

Pizza delivery armed robbery.
Armed robbery of pizza delivery in Meridian
The Tuscaloosa City Council plans a public hearing in coming days on a proposal to sell alcohol...
Alabama considering alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward...
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Coila man
16th Street N
17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle