Morton sweeps Clarkdale on the court

Clarkdale's boys and girls basketball teams fall to Morton Friday night.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale boys and girls basketball teams hosted Morton Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs would try to pick up their first district win of the season but would struggle to make a comeback against Morton.

The Panthers are able to win 68-34.

The Clarkdale girls are now 6-18 on the season.

The Clarkdale boys team would go on a three minute scoring drought to open up the game.

Efforts made by Zachary Rutledge and Lance Rawson would change the momentum for the Dawgs.

Morton would be able to hold on and pick up the win 54-46.

The Bulldogs are now 14-11 on the season and are 3-5 in region play.

Both the Clarkdale boys and girls basketball teams are set to travel to Forest on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

