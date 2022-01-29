Advertisement

NAS Meridian to participate in anti-terrorism exercise

Naval Air Station Meridian will be participating in a regularly-scheduled anti-terrorism exercise, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022, Jan. 31-Feb. 11.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian will be participating in a regularly-scheduled anti-terrorism exercise. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 is set for Jan. 31-Feb. 11. It is not in response to any specific threat, but is routine training.

The CS-SC22 Exercise is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The base said measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to its neighbors and normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. NAS Meridian said there’s no reason to be alarmed.

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and partner agencies.

