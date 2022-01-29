Advertisement

Quitman’s girls basketball team dominates the court over Richland

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers hosted Richland Friday night.

The Lady Panthers are ranked 1st in 4A Region 5 and are undefeated in region play. The last time the Panthers played the Rangers they beat them 68-9.

Quitman would be able to control the game right from the beginning. They would hold Richland to just seven points in the first half.

The Panthers continue their undefeated region play with an 88-20 victory over Richland.

Quitman now improves to 19-6 on the season. They will travel to Laurel on Tuesday to play Northeast Jones.

