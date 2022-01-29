Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Coila man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Gatewood of Coila, Miss., in Carroll County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COILA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Gatewood of Coila, Miss., in Carroll County.

He is described as a Black male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 28, 2022, at about 4:00 am near County Road 149 in Carroll County, wearing black pants, a grey-checkered shirt, a black coat, and a black leather Rams hat.

Edward Gatewood is believed to be in a 2020 black Nissan Sportage bearing IL tag CA50228 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Edward Gatewood suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Edward Gatewood, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at 662-237-9319.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
WTOK has new information on a fight Thursday at Carver Middle School that sent one teacher to...
Carver Middle School fight prompts investigation
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
Leaders break ground on new MDOT project in Meridian.
MDOT interstate improvement project to begin soon in Meridian

Latest News

Pizza delivery armed robbery.
Armed robbery of pizza delivery in Meridian
The Tuscaloosa City Council plans a public hearing in coming days on a proposal to sell alcohol...
Alabama considering alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum
16th Street N
17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle
Threefoot Brewery Update
Threefoot Brewery Update