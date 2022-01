(WTOK) - After 22 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady announces he is officially retiring.

The news about the Tampa Bay quarterback was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.