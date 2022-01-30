Clarkdale boys and girls soccer teams fall in round two of the playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale boys and girls soccer teams fall in round two of the MHSAA playoffs Saturday afternoon.

The girls game kicked off at 1 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs were hosting St. Patrick in the second round of the playoffs.

St. Patrick would score six goals and beat Clarkdale 6-0.

Clarkdale girls soccer head coach Brandon Rodgers said, “Definitely not the way we wanted to finish things off but they have come a long way throughout the course of the year. They’ve grown a lot as a team and as players and have just made a lot of improvements. Just can’t ask enough from them the way they played today.”

The Clarkdale boys were slated to play the next game against St. Stanislaus. This was the first season St. Stanislaus had dropped down to play in the 3A division.

The game would go back and fourth for the opening minutes of the game but the Rock A Chaws would capitalize off of a through pass and a toe poke to score their first goal.

They would then follow up with a free kick that would bounce off the hands of Clarkdale’s goalie.

The Bulldogs would fall 3-0 and the loss ends their season.

The Clarkdale boys soccer team Facebook page said, “The boys fought hard and gave it everything they had and at end of the day, that’s all I can ask from them. These seniors have been a part of the most successful run for any boys sport at our school and it’s been a joy to watch. Best of luck to our seniors as they move on, and we’ll start getting ready for next year.”

The Clarkdale boys soccer team sends out post to commemorate memorable season. (WTOK Sports)

