First annual Mississippi Film Show

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theater held its annual free Mississippi Film Show Saturday, where ten different short films were shown.

The Temple is filled with a lot of people as well as a lot of talent. WTOK News 11 spoke with a few filmmakers that were excited to see their work on the big screen.

" I really think that it involves the entire state of Mississippi in independent filmmakers. We come together we share the films; we teach each other and learn. Believe me, the progress is extremely important,” said executive director James Wilkerson.

One writer was thrilled to have one of his 5 novels to be turned into a film. The book is called the “Points of Origin”.

“It is a mystery and suspense novel set in Mississippi. It is about a small town that is filled with greed, envy, and a lot of eccentric people, which will probably apply to most of the towns in Mississippi,” said writer Darden North.

The event had producers, directors, authors, and even actors shown in the films.

" So I am a barbecue guy down on the coast. I have always just loved independent films. We got asked to be part of one of the films called “Life with Bubba”. Essentially the roles that we were dealt were pretty much like our lives. James Wilkerson and the whole group just crushed it, so we are just proud to be a part of a great group,” said actor Brad Orrison.

" It sure is a blessing. It is an awesome thing to be a part of. I would recommend anybody who gets an opportunity to do it – to do it,” said actor Tristan Robert.

One local filmmaker is making a name for himself.

" I just love coming out to the Temple Theater. I love the vibe and the people of Meridian. These filmmakers around here are super talented. I always get inspired when I come here. I am really looking to meet some people I can work with and make some connections,” said filmmaker Ronnie Ries.

Organizers said this is a great way to highlight local film artists. The mission is to build a local community of filmmakers.

