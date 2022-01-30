A gorgeous end to the weekend in store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a frigid start to the morning, temperatures have warmed up into the 40′s for Saturday afternoon. Clear skies will stick around overnight which will lead to a drop in temperatures yet again. The silver lining for tonight is that temperatures will only fall into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with little wind.

What a difference 24 hours will make though. Sunday will see highs climbing into the mid 60′s for the afternoon with sunshine all day. Lows fall into the upper 30′s overnight into Monday.

We see more clouds on Monday with highs in the upper 60′s. Rain stays at bay until we get into Tuesday, even then the chances aren’t great, and it holds off until the nighttime. Our rain chances bump up even more for Wednesday with highs close to 70. A cold front will sweep through for Thursday, bringing the threat for heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder as we get into the afternoon hours.

Behind the front, temperatures will take a dive into the middle 40′s for an afternoon high on Friday with lows hovering around 30. Saturday will see slight warming, into the lower 50′s with lows in the mid 20′s yet again.

