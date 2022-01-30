New program for young men

Advertisement

The Multi-County Community Agency is kickstarting a new program that will help mentor young men.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’s called becoming me mentoring. It is designed for 3rd through 5th graders to help educate them about the importance of learning, decision making, and becoming a successful adult.

The program is focused on allowing aspiring professionals to develop skills, enhance their creativity, and have an impact on the community and their fields of interest.

The event will be held once a week at the facility on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“This is a multi-county initial to work with young men to become who they are designed to be and not what they see. We want to have boys become young men to make great decisions for the future they are about to walk into,” said Multi-County Community Agency Executive Director, Ronald Collier.

You can visit the Multi-County website to learn more information.

