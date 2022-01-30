Northeast’s Trinity Anderson signs to Huntingdon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale’s Trinity Anderson signs to continue academic and athletic career with Huntingdon College.

Anderson did receive an academic scholarship and will look to play with the Hawks next season. Anderson is a 4.0 student, the student council president and senior class vice president.

She is also involved in Beta club, science club and is a 2021 Leadership Lauderdale graduate.

Anderson said, “It’s a big deal to me being able to step into a new career in my life and to see what the future has to offer. It’s a great feeling knowing I have support and people in my corner.”

