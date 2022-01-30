Reports say Ole Miss picks up two USC transfers

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple sources confirm former USC quarterback, Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg are transferring to Ole Miss.

HOTTY TODDY 🙌



Former USC QB @JaxsonDart is transferring to Ole Miss, according to multiple reports pic.twitter.com/eODm0SFxQl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 29, 2022

Dart had visited Oklahoma and BYU but was reported to have enrolled at Ole Miss earlier this week. Dart or the University of Mississippi have yet to release the information themselves.

Dart took over as USC starter during the 2021 season and threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tight end Michael Trigg also told ESPN that he was transferring to Ole Miss to become a Rebel.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.