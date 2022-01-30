Advertisement

Reports say Ole Miss picks up two USC transfers

Ole Miss
Ole Miss(WLBT)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple sources confirm former USC quarterback, Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg are transferring to Ole Miss.

Dart had visited Oklahoma and BYU but was reported to have enrolled at Ole Miss earlier this week. Dart or the University of Mississippi have yet to release the information themselves.

Dart took over as USC starter during the 2021 season and threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tight end Michael Trigg also told ESPN that he was transferring to Ole Miss to become a Rebel.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
WTOK has new information on a fight Thursday at Carver Middle School that sent one teacher to...
Carver Middle School fight prompts investigation
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
Leaders break ground on new MDOT project in Meridian.
MDOT interstate improvement project to begin soon in Meridian
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan

Latest News

Northeast Lauderdale senior, Trinity Anderson signs to Huntingdon College.
Northeast’s Trinity Anderson signs to Huntingdon
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs Baylor Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
Alabama tops No. 4 Baylor; 3rd win over ’21 Final Four team
Clarkdale girls gather for picture after loss to St. Patrick in round two of the soccer playoffs.
Clarkdale boys and girls soccer teams fall in round two of the playoffs
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
Reports say Tom Brady is retiring