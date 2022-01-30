Advertisement

Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man

LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been seven days since Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat went missing, but his family has felt every second.

“Just hope for him to come home soon,” said Stephanie Wheat, the missing man’s mother. “Just be waiting for him to walk through the door. He has not walked through the door yet.”

The 18-year-old was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Z-Tec on McGehee Road. He was driving a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria.

“He’s not going to be the loudest,” father Herbert Wheat said. “You know, he’s going to blend into the crowd. You’re not going to really see him unless you actually looking for him.”

Despite it being nearly freezing outside, around a hundred people gathered at the Capital Plaza to pray and make a game plan.

They split the area up into 14 zones to search and help spread the word.

Search parties walked around the city hanging up missing person posters.

Volunteers have been looking for days, but the struggle has been finding enough daylight.

“So, by the time we get off, you only have about 30 minutes to an hour left of daylight,” volunteer Chavon German said. “So we’re out trying to canvass different areas.”

Her group searched an abandoned carwash and along the road Wheat went missing. They were out in the community hoping somebody knows something.

“I’m really not with it,” Stephanie Wheat said. “I’m about to lose it. I mean so much stuff going through my head. I’m trying to stay strong because I need my baby.”

That is the message from a mother grieving, who is hopeful she’ll see her son again.

The public is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or by dialing 911 if they have any information.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keith Vowell, 42, charged with home repair fraud.
Man arrested for home repair fraud
WTOK has new information on a fight Thursday at Carver Middle School that sent one teacher to...
Carver Middle School fight prompts investigation
Enhanced safety measures will be in place at the middle school Friday morning as a precaution.
Fight at Carver Middle School leads to injured staff, investigation underway
Leaders break ground on new MDOT project in Meridian.
MDOT interstate improvement project to begin soon in Meridian
In August, a federal grand jury indicted Cerissa Renfroe Neal on one count of making false...
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan

Latest News

JSU to preserve historic photos, legacy through Getty Images grant
Monster Truck Meridian
Monster truck show hosted at Lauderdale County Ag Center
Disabled veterans left homeless after Mississippi arson fire
Pizza delivery armed robbery.
Armed robbery of pizza delivery in Meridian