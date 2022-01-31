Austin Davis leaves Auburn for personal reasons

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Austin Davis has stepped down from the program due to personal reasons, Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday.

The former NFL and Southern Miss quarterback was hired back in December of 2021 made a statement said that is leaving the program to spend more time with his family.

“My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons,” Davis said. “After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them. While I need to step away from coaching, I can’t say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field,” he said.

The Tigers hired Davis as a replacement for Mike Bobo, who was let go from the program after one season into his three year contract. This is another coordinator to leave the program after defensive coordinator Derek Mason stepped down to become the defensive coordinator for Oklahoma State.

