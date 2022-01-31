A break from winter’s chill most of this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our heaters will be able to take a break this week as temps hang out “above” the average. Meridian’s average highs should be in the low 60s this time of year, but temps will be well above that today by nearly 10 degrees. Highs will hover around 70 this afternoon with similar highs for Tuesday. It gets a little cooler Wednesday due to more clouds and showers, but highs will still climb into the mid-upper 60s. Then, 70s return for Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that’ll cross Thursday night. Behind it, temps take a nose-dive back into the 40s for highs by Friday...with freezing temps by Saturday morning. Until then, mornings will also be tolerable with 40s and 50s. So, enjoy the winter warm up while we have it.

Although the week brings wamer weather, it also brings some unsettled weather. Tuesday night, isolated showers start sneaking into the area. Then, Wednesday, Groundhog Day, scattered showers are expected. There could be some downpours to deal with throughout the day, so an umbrella is a must-have. Thursday, rain is likely ahead of the previously mentioned cold front. Locally, instability looks to be minimal in our area with this system, but it’s definitely something to watch.

Behind the front, some showers may linger early Friday. Then, we’re monitoring the chance for some precip on Sunday...stay tuned.

